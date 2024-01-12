StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
