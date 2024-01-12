LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is -5,263.16%.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
