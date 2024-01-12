PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

