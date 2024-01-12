CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

CMC Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.62) on Monday. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 254 ($3.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of £356.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,185.00 and a beta of 0.47.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CMC Markets

In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 7,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £7,229.04 ($9,214.84). Insiders purchased a total of 8,588 shares of company stock worth $783,068 in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

