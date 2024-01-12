Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.21) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance
Celebrus Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
