Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

CBOE opened at $177.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.46.

Cboe Global Markets last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,600,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

