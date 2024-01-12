Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADZN. Pi Financial cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADZN

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

About Adventus Mining

ADZN opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.