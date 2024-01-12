Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADZN. Pi Financial cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
View Our Latest Report on ADZN
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
About Adventus Mining
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.