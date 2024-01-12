Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys 321 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($192.31).
Assura Stock Up 1.2 %
Assura stock opened at GBX 46.68 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.25 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.93.
Assura Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
