Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 289,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 41.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 233,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 194.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 204,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 159,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

