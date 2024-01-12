Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 16th.
Uxin Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uxin will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.