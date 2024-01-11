Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,422 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

