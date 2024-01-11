MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $888,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 3,806,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

