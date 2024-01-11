Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

