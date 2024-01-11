MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.40. 378,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.88. The company has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

