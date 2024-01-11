NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 2,133,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

