5,109 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

PANW stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $320.16. 1,769,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $325.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

