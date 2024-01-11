GSG Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.04. 3,915,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,480,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

