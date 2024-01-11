MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $402.26. 360,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.