CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,594,314. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

