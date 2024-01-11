First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,607 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,493. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.