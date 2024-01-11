Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91,584 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Salesforce worth $581,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.67. 1,422,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $270.35. The company has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

