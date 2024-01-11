Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3,359.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,446,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. 1,383,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.