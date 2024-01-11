Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
Shares of Target stock opened at $143.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
