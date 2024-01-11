TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $62.28 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.