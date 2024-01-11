CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 403 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Southern by 15.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

