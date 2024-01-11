Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,302 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 212,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.60. 108,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $242.41.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.