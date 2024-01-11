Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 66,523 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 804,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $293,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.77 and a 200 day moving average of $396.52. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

