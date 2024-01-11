iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.44. 231,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $306.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

