TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

