CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,467 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NEE traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 3,633,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

