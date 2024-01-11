Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Grove Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $436.43. 1,079,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,306. The company has a market capitalization of $349.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

