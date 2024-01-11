Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $93,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $198.77 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.