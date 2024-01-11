Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $522,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $489.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,390. The stock has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

