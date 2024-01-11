TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after buying an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

