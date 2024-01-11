Gradient Investments LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,027,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $301.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

