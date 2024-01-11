Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,937 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

