Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 938,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,441. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

