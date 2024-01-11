Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Tesla stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.22. 47,802,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,504,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.23 and its 200-day moving average is $247.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

