The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Compass Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $52,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $297.06. 305,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,798. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

