MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $434.69. 2,104,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.47 and its 200 day moving average is $410.57. The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $439.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

