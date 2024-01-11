Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in CVS Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 100,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 803,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,113,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $91.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

