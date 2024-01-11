PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.