Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

