Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 419,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.88 and its 200-day moving average is $448.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

