Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

