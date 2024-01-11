Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $118.83 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.