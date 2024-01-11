Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

