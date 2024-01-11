Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

