Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $306.79. 205,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.80 and a twelve month high of $309.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.