Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $543.16. 682,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

