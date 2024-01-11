Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $235.51. 432,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

